EBR Federation of Teachers hosting supply giveaway for members

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers (EBRFT) is hosting a supply giveaway for teachers in the area on Saturday, June 13.
Teachers who participate in the drive-thru event will receive masks, gloves, toilet paper, paper towels, and other supplies that have been hard to come by in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supplies are available only for EBRFT members on a first come, first served basis. The giveaway will be held at 11823 Marketplace Ave. in Baton Rouge from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The event will also feature gift cards and other fun giveaways, organizers say.
