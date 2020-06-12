Daughter of BRPD corporal hosts lemonade stand fundraiser

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department invites the public to a lemonade sale on Friday, June 12 at BRPD Headquarters. All proceeds will go to the families of Lt. Glen Dale Hutto Jr. and Cpl. Derrick Maglone.
Amina Britton, 7, will sell cups of lemonade for $1. She’s the daughter of BRPD Cpl. Wallace Britton.
Lt. Hutto and Cpl. Maglone were shot on April 26 by a homicide suspect. Lt. Hutto was killed, and Cpl. Maglone spent two weeks in the hospital recovering from his injuries.
The sale will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday in the headquarters parking lot at the corner of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.