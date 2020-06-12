Changes to concealed carry in religious settings signed into law in La.

(WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed into law legislation that changes rules surrounding weapons in houses of worship.
Previous law dictated that concealed handgun permit holders could bring guns into churches, synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship only after church officials have informed their congregations.
The legislation signed by the governor Friday repeals the condition that congregations must be informed.
It also removes some yearly training requirements for permit holders.
Rep. Bryan Fontenot said he sponsored the bill because of concerns related to gun violence and targeted attacks at houses of worship.
