3 arrested in drug, home burglary investigation in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people in Livingston Parish have been arrested after a drug and residential burglary investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LPSO reports on June 10, detectives with the Armed Robbery & Burglary Division and the Narcotics Division teamed up to investigate a home burglary on Cabo Lane in Denham Springs.
“Detectives learned that a specific vehicle captured on video surveillance during the burglary belonged to Jeffery Gilmore. The video also showed a female was involved. Gilmore was then linked to an address on Sweet Bay Street in Denham. A search warrant was obtained,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
Officials say the following items were seized during the search:
- A stolen handgun
- Cocaine
- Heroin
- Methamphetamine
- Various pills
- Weighing scales
- Packaging materials
The following arrests were made:
- Jeffery Gilmore, 33
- Jacob Moore, 33
- Julia Burgess, 26
“We certainly appreciate tips and cooperation from our citizens, and know that while it takes time to build these cases, our detectives are committed to putting in the time and effort,” Sheriff Ard said.
The investigation is ongoing.
