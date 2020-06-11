11-year-old killed in one of two shootings in Wilkinson County, Miss. Thursday morning

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating two shootings, one of them fatal, that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 11.
Deputies say they responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ford Creek Road. Investigators say several shots were fired into a mobile home and a vehicle on Ford Creek Road.
An 11-year-old girl was injured in the shooting and taken the two different hospitals and later died in Jackson, Miss., according to the sheriff’s office. Her identity has not yet been released.
Deputies say they responded to a second reported shooting around 3:51 a.m. in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Investigators say a homeowner was struck in the leg by gunfire and was airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge.
Four suspects were arrested on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, according to the sheriff’s office.
It is not clear if the suspects are connected to both shootings. Deputies say there are other possible suspects that could face arrest in this case.
