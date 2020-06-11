WANTED: Woman accused of stealing elderly woman’s debit card

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of stealing from an elderly woman.
Investigators say Bridget Kimball is wanted on charges of exploitation of the infirmed, access device fraud, and theft.
Detectives say they believe Kimball stole a debit card from a 92-year-old woman and made multiple fraudulent charges on the card.
Kimball is also wanted for similar crimes, according to police.
Anyone with any information on Kimball’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
You can also submit a tip anonymously online by clicking here, or by downloading the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
Officials say you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must contact Crime Stoppers.
