Take Em Down NOLA pushes for removal of Andrew Jackson statue and change of street names

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As New Orleans City Council members prepare to introduce legislation to create a committee to rename streets and parks, Take Em Down NOLA says they’ve talked too much and now they demand action.
Organizers say they want council members to adopt their ordinance.
The group is calling for the immediate removal of monuments, statues and even names of confederate leaders and those they call white supremacists.
Take Em Down NOLA has four demands they want the city council to release a timeline to remove the figures starting with the statues of former president Andrew Jackson.
They want city council members to follow the lead of community members on what should replace monuments and street names. They say the conversation should not just center around confederate members but all symbols of supremacy.
Finally, they’re calling for an end of police. One of the organizers says if the city does not act, the group encourages individuals to do it.
“We have always supported the people taking advantage and taking it down. We think it is a task for the people. We, of course, have been restricted because we have been threatened with jail time from the state of Louisiana but we are definitely saying to people, ‘If you feel like we feel and you want to take them down, go ahead and take them down.’ That’s our name, Take Em Down,” says Malcolm Suber of Take Em Down NOLA.
The group says the city as a whole had talked enough about monuments and street names. They say there is no longer a time for talking but action.
