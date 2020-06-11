Resources for talking about race, racism with kids

The series is structured, formatted, and includes six sessions. The outbreak forced sessions to become virtual allowing for fifteen participants at a time. Crump says the discussions are guided by a moderator, " We get to unpack what we think we know about race," she says. " And so the conversation in our dialogue series is not just people sitting around saying how they feel or trying to find out how other people feel. The conversations are: what do you know about racism, how do you define it, where do you see it once you define it, and then what would you like to see happen?"