Police: Elderly man dies nearly 4 years after being injured by burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are investigating the death of an elderly man.
Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely, Jr. says Gussie Trahan, 78, of Baton Rouge, was injured while trying to stop a suspect who was allegedly burglarizing a home in the 2600 block of Bogan Walk December 28, 2016.
Trahan was hospitalized and died from his injuries June 3.
Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.