Painful topic but fascinating discussion - Brandon Taylor dives deep into LSU’s 2011 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s dream season in 2019 has helped many Tiger fans ease the pain of what happened nearly nine years ago but in many ways, it’s a scar that will never truly heal.
Les Miles’ squad roared through the 2011 season like a freight train, smashing highly-ranked opponents on its way to a 13-0 start and an SEC championship.
All LSU needed to seal the deal was a victory in the city where the Tigers never seemed to lose - New Orleans.
Instead, what transpired was not only a defeat, but an absolute nightmare as the Alabama Crimson Tide won the BCS Championship, 21-0.
Brandon Taylor was a standout safety and permanent team captain on that team, and boy, does he have some memories to share about that season and the dreadful night that completed his collegiate career.
It’s a 10-minute discussion that’s certainly worth an LSU fan’s time.
