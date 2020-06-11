NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving at end of the season, citing disagreement with Confederate flag policy

By Gabriel Fernandez | CBS Sports | June 10, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 6:16 PM

(CBS Sports) - NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli announced on his Facebook Wednesday that he intends on leaving the sport at the end of the season. His biggest issue appears to be a disagreement with the direction that things are heading. This decision comes in the wake of NASCAR allowing on-track personnel to kneel during the national anthem, Bubba Wallace driving a car that says Black Lives Matter on it and the sport banning the Confederate flag from races.

Here is the Facebook post in full:

“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”
Ciccarelli is a part-time competitor in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, driving the No. 49 truck. Through 18 races over the span of three years, he has one top-10 finish (the 2019 Corrigan Oil 200) along with no wins and no poles.

