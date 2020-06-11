Man, woman arrested after reportedly being caught with slew of drugs, including MDMA, marijuana, pain killers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been arrested on numerous drug and weapon charges after police say they were found with 40 lbs of marijuana, among other drugs.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reports the arrest of Percy Stewart, 35, and Kaylee Wilson, 22. They were arrested on S Brightside Drive Wednesday night (June 10) around 10:15 p.m., police say.
Police say they confiscated 40 lbs of marijuana, more than 800 THC cartridges, prescription drugs, an assault rifle, two handguns, and more than $14,000 in cash.
Both were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:
- Distribution of marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute MDMA
- Possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine salts
- Possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone
- Possession with the intent to distribute alprazolam
- Possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Illegal possession of a stolen firearm
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.