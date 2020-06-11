LSU’s Bill Franques talks about what it’s been like dealing with no baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball’s Bill Franques has spent his summer and spring for 31 years at the ballpark.
He would spend his daily life watching and talking about LSU baseball. But this past season, for the first time in seemingly forever, there was no need to be at the ballpark because of a worldwide pandemic.
He talked Thursday, June 11 about what that’s been like.
Franques does a little bit of everything for the LSU baseball program. He’s the public address announcer for the home games at Alex Box Stadium.
He’s also the sports information director, helping journalists do their job on a day-to-day basis. And, he’s part of the radio broadcast team as well.
But obviously, over the past several months, he’s been basically doing none of those things.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.