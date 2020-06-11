Infant teething spoons pose choking hazard, company says

(WAFB) - Bonnsu reported one case of an infant biting through its Miniware brand silicone infant teething spoons, resulting in a choking hazard for the child.
The company recalled about 32,000 other spoons as a result.
Parents are asked to keep the recalled teething spoons away from kids and contact Bonnsu for a free replacement product by calling 855-334-8129.
The spoons were sold in a set of two. The spoons were also sold as part of “First Bites” brand meal kit configurations, travel kits, and sip and snack kits in those colors.
They were sold in colors, gray, aqua, peach, key lime (green), cotton candy (pink), and lavender colors.
“Miniware” is stamped in raised letters on the handle of the spoons.
