FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy the outside today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is a noticeably comfortable morning throughout SE LA and SW MS – temperatures significantly cooler and humidity MUCH lower than this same time yesterday, when we had a “feels like” in the upper 80°s.
Your Thursday out-the-door includes clear skies, light winds and early temperatures in the mid/upper 60°s. Today, we’ll all enjoy sunny skies, manageable humidity and an afternoon high of 87°.
Overnight, clear and quite mild – our low dropping, once again, into the mid 60°s.
And to wrap up your week, another good looking forecast for your Friday - plenty of sunshine, a pleasant June day and a high of 88°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.