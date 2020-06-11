FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend with low humidity ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was an absolutely beautiful Thursday with bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine. Although the afternoon temperatures were certainly warm, climbing into the mid to upper 80s around the region, it really felt like the mid to upper 80s thanks to the low humidity. It’s going to be a lovely evening and another comfortable night too, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s before Friday’s sunrise for many WAFB neighborhoods.