FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend with low humidity ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was an absolutely beautiful Thursday with bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine. Although the afternoon temperatures were certainly warm, climbing into the mid to upper 80s around the region, it really felt like the mid to upper 80s thanks to the low humidity. It’s going to be a lovely evening and another comfortable night too, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s before Friday’s sunrise for many WAFB neighborhoods.
Friday shapes up to be a near repeat of Thursday. It may get a degree or two warmer in the afternoon, but the humidity stays low nonetheless, making for a great way to end the work week.
Look for a high around 90° Saturday and the low 90s Sunday. You may notice an ever so slight rise in the humidity through the weekend, but it will still feel drier than normal for mid-June. Both mornings will start in the 60s around the capital region, a sign that the humidity will remain below June norms.
The First Alert outlook remains essentially rain-free through most, if not, all of the upcoming work week too. The Storm Team is currently posting morning lows in the 60s through the middle of next week. By the following weekend however, we will have slipped back to our usual summertime Gulf humidity.
If at all possible, try and get out to enjoy this good summertime weather over the next couple of days, because you know what it’s going to be like for most of the next three months!
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.