City Council to hold emergency meeting on NOPD’s use of tear gas on CCC

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council will meet to learn more about the New Orleans Police Department’s use of tear gas on the Crescent City Connection during a protest last week.
NOPD used the tear gas in response to protesters who were ordered to leave the area.
The NOPD has worked to be transparent about the incident on the Crescent City Connection by holding multiple press conferences and releasing the body camera video from the officers who were there.
****WARNING - Material includes graphic language. ****
Tensions grew when police would not allow protesters to cross the bridge.
Minutes later, you can see some of the crowd forcing their way through the police line at one point. NOPD says some of the protesters also stole police equipment such as shields, batons and helmets.
The tear gas was used three different times and because the crowd would not stop, police also used rubber balls.
The City Council called an emergency meeting with NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson along with the Public Integrity Bureau Chief and the Independent Police Monitor to further explain the actions of the offices.
“We encourage de-escalation. We encourage our officers to step in and say something and this is something we’ve gone through since the concert decree, as far as I’m concerned, is behind us,” says Ferguson. “This is who we are and this is who we continue to be. We are leading the country in 21st century constitutional policing.”
Ferguson says what happened on the Crescent City Connection last week is never the results they want in any interaction as both citizens and officers were hurt.
He also says the tear gas and rubber balls are only used as a last resort.
The emergency council meeting will be held Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. at City Hall.
