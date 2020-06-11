Broccoli and Tri-Colored Cauliflower with Orange-Ginger Dressing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know orange and purple cauliflowers contain vitamins and healthful nutrients not found in the white variety? This light, colorful, and healthy dish makes for a beautiful presentation. With its unique, citrusy flavor, it will sure become a family favorite for any occasion.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
2 bunches broccoli
2 cups tri-colored cauliflower florets
1 tbsp grated orange zest
juice of 1 orange
1 tbsp chopped ginger
2 tbsps peanut oil
1 tbsp Louisiana cane syrup
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp minced garlic
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup chopped pecans, lightly toasted, optional
Method:
Using a sharp paring knife, separate broccoli florets from stalk and cut away thick, woody bottom. Set aside.
In a 1-gallon stockpot over medium-high heat, bring lightly salted water to a boil. Add broccoli and tri-colored cauliflower and cook 10–12 minutes or until fork-tender. Do not overcook.
While broccoli and cauliflower are cooking, create dressing.
In bowl or a food processor, combine oil, cane syrup, and soy sauce, then pulse a few times to blend.
Add orange zest, orange juice, ginger, and minced garlic. Process until smooth, scraping down sides as needed.
Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
When ready to serve, drain broccoli and cauliflower well and transfer to a serving bowl. Top with dressing and chopped pecans if desired, tossing gently to coat.
Adjust seasonings to taste with salt and pepper. Serve hot as a side or cover and refrigerate to serve as a cold salad.
