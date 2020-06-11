Baton Rouge General reopens Mid-City emergency room

Like BRG’s ER at Bluebonnet, the Mid City ER will offer pathways for patients with COVID-like symptoms and those with other emergency issues. When patients enter the facility, they will be screened for symptoms and directed to one of two waiting rooms. When non-COVID patients are called back, they will enter the ER through a separate door and will be treated by a team who only cares for other non-COVID patients to minimize risk. Patients with respiratory symptoms will be screened for COVID and treated by a specially trained team wearing appropriate PPE.