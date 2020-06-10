Tased trooper enters pretrial diversion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper who was tased by a fellow trooper who stopped him for speeding has been accepted into a pretrial diversion program, prosecutors confirmed Wednesday, June 10.
Sheldon Perkins, 48, of Baton Rouge, was fired from his job as a trooper after his arrest in August of 2019.
If Perkins successfully completes the one-year pretrial program, charges against him will be cleared from his record. Pretrial diversion programs are designed to allow a fresh start for first-time offenders.
The arrest report says Perkins, who was off-duty at the time, was stopped for speeding on Burbank Drive by another LSP trooper.
Perkins was allegedly traveling 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, the arrest report states.
The arrest report says Perkins immediately provided his identification and “advised he was a lieutenant with Louisiana State Police.” The responding trooper says Perkins performed “poorly” on a field sobriety test and began walking onto the roadway.
As the trooper attempted to remove Perkins from the roadway, Perkins allegedly pushed the trooper, the arrest report says. At that point, the trooper used a Taser on Perkins.
Perkins was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Louisiana State Police Troop A facility where he, provided a breath sample. His blood alcohol content was revealed to be .177g%. That’s about twice the legal limit in Louisiana.
Perkins was charged with first-offense DWI, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, and improper lane usage.
