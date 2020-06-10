State leaders encourage contact tracing as state sees only half of the calls answered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the state continues to fight against COVID-19, leaders say many folks are dropping the ball as they try to slow the spread.
Anyone who has noticed a call from a strange number lately and chose not to answer could very well have missed the calls of a contact tracer trying to reach them. Right now, only about 50% of the people the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has called for contact tracing have actually picked up the phone.
“LDH is making a concerted effort to get in touch with those who are positive and those who have been exposed to it and in many cases, people are simply missing the call,” said Governor John Bel Edwards in a press conference Wednesday, June 10.
The governor says enough of those conversations are just not happening. He believes most of the disconnect comes because folks don’t recognize the number (877-766-2130). It’s the only number the state will use to call folks for contact tracing.
“If it comes up on your phone, please answer, and if you show that number being associated with a missed call, all you have to do is call it back and we’re asking people to do that,” the governor added.
“We’ve got the capacity as a state, but we need the participation,” said Dr. Alex Billioux with LDH.
Currently, there are about 9,000 active cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and the state’s top doctor believes some people might be scared of the call because they realize it’s a contact tracer on the other end. Dr. Billioux stressed there’s nothing to fear and the call does more to help.
“We’ve served over 466 individuals with resources that they need to stay successfully at home. The majority of people that we’ve been able to serve have needed things like cleaning supplies and masks and as you’ve heard through generous contributions, we’ve been able to provide those services,” he added.
As the state continues to battle the coronavirus, leaders say the simple step of picking up the phone is one more thing everyone can do to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“Answering the phone is not only critical to help the state, it also helps you,” said Dr. Billioux.
Leaders encourage folks to save the number in their phone so if they try to call them, they will know it’s LDH and not a scam.
