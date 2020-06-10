NCAA lifts D-1 baseball roster cap, offers other forms of relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coronavirus has made the NCAA rethink its ways of moving forward regarding spring sports next season.
One of the biggest decisions made the last few months was that spring sport seniors were able to retain their final year of eligibility. There was even more good news from the committee for legislative relief on Wednesday, June 10, but for Division I baseball, specifically.
Three major decisions were made.
The first was varsity squad size limitation has been eliminated for the 2020-2021 academic year. There had been a 35-man roster limit in place. It will not exist next season.
The second decision was to increase the annual counter limit from 27 scholarship players to 32. Remember, college baseball teams divide up 11.7 scholarships between 27 players, typically. Now, those same scholarships will be split among 32 players.
Finally, there won’t be a 25% scholarship minimum. It basically means the university has more flexibility of how money is moved around on a scholarship agreement.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.