LSU, Southern officials share thoughts on Tigers finally playing Jags in football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and Southern athletic director Roman Banks both spoke with WAFB-TV this week, saying the Tigers and Jaguars finally playing each other in football is great for both the community and the state.
LSU and Southern fans will have to wait until the 2022 season but the two schools will finally square off on the gridiron. The Tigers will host the Jags on Sept. 10, 2022, making it the first official meeting between the two schools.
LSU made the announcement on Monday, June 1. LSU also announced it will host the Grambling State Tigers on Sept. 9, 2023.
Grambling and Southern have combined for 26 Black College Football National Championships and 45 SWAC Championships, while also sending a long list of star players to the NFL.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.