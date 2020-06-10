LSU scientists working on method of tracking new COVID-19 cases through wastewater

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Coordinator of Environmental Engineering, John Pardue, is the head of the operation and hopes this new testing method will lead the Baton Rouge community in the right direction.
"It’s great, we do a lot of science, obviously, in these labs that we think is important global and moving the science, but to do something that has such an immediate impact on the community we all live in, we’re all raising kids and other things is very rewarding,” Pardue says.
Pardue and his team of scientists are on a mission to track how much of the coronavirus is in the capital city, and the way they are tracking it is through sewer water.
“We are trying to use the idea that the coronavirus is present in the sewage that people get the disease. They are excreting the virus all the time, and if we can sample different places in the city. We can get a separate measurement of how many people in the community have the disease or how much of the virus has circulated through the community,” Pardue explains.
The LSU team is going to wells and different pumping stations to extract wastewater and examine it to see how much of the virus has contaminated the water.
“Every single thing that we do and every single early warning that we have then the better the control of any potential local epidemic,” LSU Director of Biotechnology and Molecular Medicine Gus Kousoulas explains.
LSU scientists say this could give people an early warning, up to seven days, before cases start showing up in the hospital, and let certain areas know if they need to be extra careful.
“If you have a local epidemic, we should be able to detect these viruses in the wastewater and then that will at least give us a warning. This is particularly important, not necessarily right now because it sort of flattens out, but even more importantly, if we have a second wave of infections in the fall,” Kousoulas says.
The results will be turned over to the state’s health department to decide the next steps. The team is hoping to use this method in other areas of the state to prevent a second wave.
