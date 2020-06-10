Heavy rain causing street flooding in Orleans and metro area; 4 to 6 inches reported

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Heavy thunderstorms caused significant flood Wednesday morning leaving drivers stranded and streets with several inches of standing water.
Areas in Metaire, Kenner, Marrero, and much of Orleans saw more than 4 inches of rain within an hour or two.
Get real-time information of flooded and/or closed streets by going to http://streetwise.nola.gov/
The Jung Hotel in New Orleans again got water inside its lobby. The hotel has flooded several times from heavy rains.
A flash flood advisory goes until 11:00 a.m.
