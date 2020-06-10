Heavy rain causing street flooding in Orleans and metro area; 4 to 6 inches reported

Heavy rains caused street flooding in and around the metro area. Upward of 3 to 4 inches reported (June 10) (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
June 10, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 10:10 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Heavy thunderstorms caused significant flood Wednesday morning leaving drivers stranded and streets with several inches of standing water.

Areas in Metaire, Kenner, Marrero, and much of Orleans saw more than 4 inches of rain within an hour or two.

Get real-time information of flooded and/or closed streets by going to http://streetwise.nola.gov/

The Jung Hotel in New Orleans again got water inside its lobby. The hotel has flooded several times from heavy rains.

A flash flood advisory goes until 11:00 a.m.

