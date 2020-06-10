’He loved his 1 year’ - Ben Simmons’ time at LSU misconstrued says Hornsby

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ben Simmons is a complicated subject for many LSU basketball fans.
On one hand, he’s become so many things the program should be proud of: the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, the NBA’s 2018 Rookie of the Year, and a two-time All-Star.
On the other hand, his one season with the Tigers was a major disappointment. LSU finished the 2015-16 season with a 19-14 overall record and did not make the NCAA Tournament. Not only did the Tigers miss The Big Dance but they were also denied an invitation in The NIT, meaning the final game of Simmons’ short stay was a 71-38 loss to Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
When Simmons has spoken about his single season in Baton Rouge, it doesn’t seem like a period of time he particularly enjoyed. However, former LSU guard Keith Hornsby, who was Simmons’ teammate during that one year, says that’s not the case at all.
