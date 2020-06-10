Gov. Edwards signs late Rep. Reggie Bagala’s LSU license plate bill into law

Gov. Edwards signs late Rep. Reggie Bagala LSU license bill into law during a private ceremony with Bagala's wife and son, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron, and Athletic Director Scott Woodard Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Source: Office of the Louisiana Governor)
By Nick Gremillion | June 10, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 7:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has authorized a license plate honoring the LSU football team’s historic 2019 season.

Edwards signed HB 765, authored by the late Rep. Reggie Bagala, R-Cut Off, into law during a private ceremony Wednesday, June 10.

Bagala died from complications from COVID-19 on April 9.

The ceremony was attended by Rep. Bagala’s wife and son, LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron, and Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

The LSU football team won an unprecedented 15 games during the 2019 season including the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

