Former LSU star Brandon Taylor recalls Tyrann Mathieu’s commitment to the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tyrann Mathieu is without question one of the most electric players in LSU football history.
His former LSU teammate in the secondary, Brandon Taylor, humorously recalled the day LSU offered Mathieu a scholarship and what it was like to be his teammate.
“You are blind, drunk, and stupid if you don’t offer that kid,” Taylor said he told LSU coaches after seeing Mathieu make an amazing play at a football camp.
Whether it was on defense forcing turnovers or on special teams delivering pulsating punt returns, Mathieu had an incredible way of taking over football games and causing huge shifts of momentum.
“The Honey Badger,” as he was nicknamed, played just two seasons for LSU in 2010 and 2011, before unfortunately being dismissed from the program for violating team rules before the 2012 season.
But in that short time, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, as Mathieu forced 14 turnovers in just 26 games played and scored four touchdowns (two punt returns and two fumble returns).
Taylor was no slouch himself, serving as a permanent team captain on the 2011 squad that finished 13-1 overall and No. 2 in the nation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.