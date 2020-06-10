FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect lower humidity over next few days thanks to cool front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, showers and storms rolled through metro Baton Rouge Wednesday morning tied to an uncommon June cool front. Most of metro Baton Rouge received less than 0.5″ of rain with the front, but that was certainly not the case for everyone. Indeed, a large portion of southeastern EBR and northern Ascension parishes reported 1″ to 2″ of rain, with most of that falling in less than two hours. Thankfully, the WAFB region missed the 3″ to 5″ rains reported in sections of the greater New Orleans area.