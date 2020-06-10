FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect lower humidity over next few days thanks to cool front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, showers and storms rolled through metro Baton Rouge Wednesday morning tied to an uncommon June cool front. Most of metro Baton Rouge received less than 0.5″ of rain with the front, but that was certainly not the case for everyone. Indeed, a large portion of southeastern EBR and northern Ascension parishes reported 1″ to 2″ of rain, with most of that falling in less than two hours. Thankfully, the WAFB region missed the 3″ to 5″ rains reported in sections of the greater New Orleans area.
Skies were clearing before lunchtime for most WAFB communities and the humidity immediately began to fall once the front moved through. The main weather question in the short-term will be how cool it will get over the next couple of mornings.
The Storm Team expects Baton Rouge area lows in the mid 60s both Thursday and Friday mornings and probably Saturday too. Remember, drier (less humid) air can cool more readily then our typical summertime, moisture-laden Gulf air mass.
Expect sunny skies Thursday and Friday and a mostly sunny Saturday. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s with upper 80s Friday and temperatures reaching around 90° Saturday. Each of those afternoons will get quite warm, especially if you’re in the sunshine, but they won’t become the oppressively hot afternoons that are all too common this time of year. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you spend time outside.
But of course, the “good stuff” can’t last forever and Gulf moisture will start creeping back into the region over the weekend. Even so, even Sunday should be relatively comfortable by June standards.
The extended outlook for the upcoming work week is mostly dry, but the humidity will be back to June norms. A rogue afternoon shower here or there can almost never be ruled out this time of year, so the First Alert forecast will include spotty afternoon showers, at best, through Wednesday, with isolated afternoon rains (20% or less) for Thursday through Saturday (June 18 through 20).
As for the tropics, there’s nothing of immediate concern for us in the Gulf, Caribbean, or tropical Atlantic.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.