FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing skies, lower humidity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is a steamy June morning. Predawn feels like temperatures are in the upper 80°s!
A cold front is moving southward through SE LA and SW MS.
Some areas of heavier rainfall are showing up on First Alert Doppler radar but no overall severe weather is anticipated with its passage. The rain and isolated storms will occur during the morning hours then, the weather improves for the afternoon.
Clearing skies, breezy northwest winds and a break in the humidity – daytime highs will near 90°.
Overnight, much more comfortable, clear and cooler with a low in the mid 60°s.
Thursday, looking forward to a lovely June day, sunny skies, and a high of 85° - enjoy!
