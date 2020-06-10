Entergy one step closer to building one of the largest solar facilities in La.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Representatives for Entergy say the company is one step closer to building one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana.
The power company announced Depcom started construction on a massive solar plant with nearly 200,000 solar panels near Port Allen.
Entergy Louisiana is purchasing the output from the solar farm under a 20-year contract in an effort to bring in more clean and reliable energy for customers.
The facility has solar panels covering more than 540 acres of land and are capable of rotating with the sun to harness as much sunlight as they can.
