EBR School System to host virtual teacher job fair June 11

The traditional job fair will now be held in a complete virtual environment. The job fair will be held on the Premier Virtual Platform. Local and out-of-state candidates will have the opportunity to log into the system from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM to learn about teaching opportunities and visit different schools’ virtual hiring rooms. In these hiring rooms candidates will be able to learn about open positions, research schools through websites, videos, social media and interact in live chat/video interviews with school leaders without ever needing to leave their homes. EBR has participated in virtual events in the past, but this event is specifically designed for EBRPSS.