EBR School System to host virtual teacher job fair June 11

BATON ROUGE, La. - Registration is now open for East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Virtual Job Fair. The health concerns related to COVID-19 prompted the district to host the virtual hiring opportunity for teachers and will be held on June 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
COVID-19 presented unique challenges to the traditional hiring processes for educators seeking employment for the 2020-2021 school year. The EBRPSS Human Resources Department has not allowed these challenges to slow down recruitment efforts to discover qualified job candidates. For several years, the department utilized one-way video interview opportunities for candidates. Those virtual resources were utilized to improve efficiencies for job seekers. However, the majority of recruitment efforts were conducted face to face.
The traditional job fair will now be held in a complete virtual environment. The job fair will be held on the Premier Virtual Platform. Local and out-of-state candidates will have the opportunity to log into the system from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM to learn about teaching opportunities and visit different schools’ virtual hiring rooms. In these hiring rooms candidates will be able to learn about open positions, research schools through websites, videos, social media and interact in live chat/video interviews with school leaders without ever needing to leave their homes. EBR has participated in virtual events in the past, but this event is specifically designed for EBRPSS.
Any certified teacher or candidate in a state approved, alternative certification program can now pre-register to attend the event at: https://premiervirtual.com/event/register/juneeastbatonrouge.They will be able to create a profile, upload a current resume and provide certification information. If you are interested in applying to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, visit the website at www.ebrschools.org or email the Recruitment Manager, Dana Morrison at dmorrison27@ebrschools.org.
