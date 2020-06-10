DON’T TOSS THEM OUT: P-EBT cards will arrive in plain white envelopes

Also: What to do if you don’t receive your card

P-EBT cards from DCFS will arrive in plain white envelopes (Source: Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services)
The following information is provided by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services:

BATON ROUGE, La. - As the first round of Louisiana Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards arrive this week, recipients should be on alert for plain white envelopes with an Austin, Texas, return address.

The envelope will include the household’s P-EBT card along with instructions for activating and using the card. Photos of the envelope and its contents can be viewed at www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/pebt-mail.

Louisiana P-EBT cards
Louisiana P-EBT cards (Source: Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services)

If parents who successfully applied for P-EBT benefits do not receive their P-EBT card in the mail within one week of the below estimated delivery dates, they should call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 to report their card missing and have a new one mailed to them. Estimated delivery dates are as follows:

  • For most who applied before May 25 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved, the card(s) should arrive in the mail the week of June 8.
  • Those who applied between May 25 at 4:30 p.m. and June 1 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 13.
  • Those who applied between June 1 at 4:30 p.m. and June 8 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 19.
  • Those who apply between June 8 at 4:30 p.m. and the new deadline of June 15 at 4:30 p.m. and are approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 26.

