Community steps up: Save rate, fostering efforts increase at Companion Animal Alliance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds have stepped up to foster and adopt pets through Companion Animal Alliance during this pandemic. Shelter leaders are trying their best to keep that momentum going forward.
CAA closed to the public on March 23 due to the stay at home order. The shelter immediately asked the community to consider bringing home a temporary foster pet. Emily Jackson, Development Director of shelter says 290 animals were in foster care from March 24- May 15. Good news for those pets, Jackson says 144 of those fosters were adopted.
As a result of their fostering efforts, the shelter set a record for East Baton Rouge Parish, increasing their save rate from 77% to 85%.
The leaders of CAA say a majority of their, “highly adoptable pets went into foster care so they could find homes.” Jackson says that allowed shelter workers to focus on animals with special needs that require extra attention. She added that some animals with high anxiety that don’t live well in the shelter have a greater chance of thriving in a forever home.
Right now, there are 200 adoptable pets in foster homes and 49 animals ready for adoption in the shelter, Jackson says.
Foster orientations have been moved online to abide by social distancing guidelines.
People looking to adopt must schedule an appointment with the Adoptions Team before entering the building.
Call 225-408-5360 or email appointments@caabr.org to schedule an adoption appointment.
