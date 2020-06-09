Volunteer-staffed Zachary Food Pantry serves double the clients despite less team members

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Every Tuesday morning volunteers like Roma Prejean meet at the Zachary Food Pantry ready to serve the masses.
Since the initial stay at home orders issued by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the food pantry has seen nearly double the number of clients needing food.
“I get here at 7:30 a.m. and I don’t stop until I get home,” Prejean says. “I mean, it’s just constant.”
To keep up with the demand volunteers, who are mostly retirees, come in on Monday to stock the shelves then return on Tuesday to distribute it. They come in periodically throughout the week for housekeeping and paperwork.
“It has been challenging to try and figure out new ways of doing things with the resources we have,” Executive Director of the food pantry, Eelin Golan, says.
The problem the pantry is having is not getting enough food even though they receive constant shipments from the Greater Baton Rouge Area Food Bank.
"With social distancing, we have the same amount of space, we had to limit the number of volunteers coming in,” Golan says. “The profile of volunteers is usually older, retirees, so we have told some of our volunteers who have family members or themselves who are in the really high-risk groups to just hang out for a bit.”
That means the volunteers, like Prejean, have to work harder to keep up with the growing demand. In the warehouse, that looks like volunteers often moving at a frantic pace, pushing carts around, filling them with food before loading the groceries into client’s cars.
“We just can’t keep going like this,” Prejean says.
For Prejean, even though the pace is dizzying, and she is worn out when she gets home, she cannot see herself stopping anytime soon.
“As long as the good Lord keeps me in this standing position I’m here for the long haul,” she says.
To keep going, though, the pantry needs volunteers and donations.
