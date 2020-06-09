Teen arrested, facing DWI charge after reportedly hitting pedestrian in hit and run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to a pedestrian being struck in a hit and run crash.
The wreck happened around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 in the 1200 block of N Ardenwood Drive, police say. The 17-year-old was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry south on N Ardenwood when he reportedly hit a person trying to cross the road.
Police say the teen tried to flee the scene, but was later caught by officers in a nearby parking lot. The pedestrian is expected to survive, police say.
The teen is being charged with DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, first-degree negligent injuring, and expired registration.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.