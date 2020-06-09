BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Louisianians choose to make this stuffing with crabmeat picked from leftover boiled crabs instead of with lump crabmeat. However, the previously seasoned crabmeat may affect the finished flavor, so be mindful of any additional seasonings used. When purchasing crabmeat from the store, it’s important to spread it over a cookie sheet prior to use to pick any remaining cartilage or shells from the meat. Lump crabmeat should always be handled gently to avoid breaking the lumps into smaller pieces.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients:
2 pounds jumbo lump crabmeat
½ pound butter
½ cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
½ cup diced red bell peppers
¼ cup diced garlic
1 tsp chopped thyme
1 tsp chopped basil
¼ cup chopped parsley
¼ cup sliced green onions
2 eggs, beaten
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
2 cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs, divided
8–10 cleaned crab shells
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Gently pick through crabmeat and discard any shells or cartilage, taking care not to break lumps.
In a large cast iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and diced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Stir in thyme, basil, parsley, and green onions and sauté 3–5 additional minutes.
Remove skillet from heat and pour contents into a large mixing bowl. Carefully fold in lump crabmeat.
Blend in eggs then season to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce. Sprinkle in just enough bread crumbs to hold mixture together without drying out stuffing.
Divide mixture evenly into 10 servings and fill each crab shell. If shells are not available, use au gratin dishes or ramekins.
Place stuffed crabs on a cookie sheet and top with remaining bread crumbs. Bake 15–20 minutes or until crabs are thoroughly heated and golden brown. Serve warm.
