Stuffed Crabs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Louisianians choose to make this stuffing with crabmeat picked from leftover boiled crabs instead of with lump crabmeat. However, the previously seasoned crabmeat may affect the finished flavor, so be mindful of any additional seasonings used. When purchasing crabmeat from the store, it’s important to spread it over a cookie sheet prior to use to pick any remaining cartilage or shells from the meat. Lump crabmeat should always be handled gently to avoid breaking the lumps into smaller pieces.