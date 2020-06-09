Southern’s athletes won’t return to campus until July

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As student-athletes around the country return to campus to begin summer workouts, Southern University has decided to wait a little while longer before making the move.
Southern athletic director Roman Banks said Tuesday, June 9 that student-athletes are not expected to return to campus until after July 4.
The university is still trying to work out testing, housing, and many other issues, according to Banks.
The exact date of the student-athletes’ return will be provided whenever it becomes available.
