Plan moving forward at capitol to make improvements to La. government computer systems

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a plan moving at the capitol that would help Louisiana pay for gradual improvements to its computer systems.
The current version of the plan would deposit about a million dollars each year into an account that the state’s IT department could tap into to update its hardware.
Some agencies are still using pen and paper to manage their money, and the Office of Motor Vehicle’s (OMV) computers are so old their offices had to close for weeks in 2019 when the state’s servers were hacked.
The bill’s author says investing the money today could save funds down the road by preventing cyber attacks or making government more efficient.
