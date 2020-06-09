Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco named National Coach of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (WAFB) - Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco has been named the 2020 National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.
He is is the first Rebel skipper to be named National Coach of the Year.
Bianco played for LSU under Skip Bertman in 1988 and 1989. He was the starting catcher and team captain for the Tiger team that finished third at the College World Series in 1989. He served as an assistant coach at LSU from 1993 until 1997.
Bianco’s Rebels were tied for the best record in the nation at 16-1 before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
