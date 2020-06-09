OFF THE HOOK: Authentic Cajun quick-service restaurant coming to Gonzales

A shrimp po'boy is one of the many Cajun staples featured on the Cajun quick-service restaurant Off The Hook. The company will open its fourth location in Gonzales, La. on June 24, 2020. (Source: Off The Hook)
By Nick Gremillion | June 9, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 11:05 AM

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Thibodaux-based Cajun quick-service restaurant, Off The Hook, will be opening its fourth location in Gonzales June 24.

The company says its menu features all locally caught seafood including Gulf shrimp, po’boys, salads, wraps, and premium Angus beef burgers. Off The Hook also serves gumbo, etouffee, and other Cajun staples including homemade bread pudding.

A look at the authentic Cajun menu items offered at Off The Hook.
The new Off The Hook restaurant in Gonzales will only open for drive-thru, delivery, and take-out June 24. The company says it plans to open its dining room sometime soon after initially opening for business.

Director of Operations Paxton Moreau says the company is excited to open up a new location in Ascension Parish despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t wait to share our idea of Real Cajun, Real Fast with the people of Gonzales, and we look to stand with the community during these trying times,”

Off The Hook’s first restaurant opened in Thibodaux in 2012. The company has since opened restaurants in Houma and Houston, Texas.

The Thibodaux-based authentic Cajun quick-service restaurant will open its fourth location in Gonzales, La. on June 24, 2020.
The Gonzales location is in the former Zaxby’s building at 437 N. Airline Highway (US 61), between the Chase Bank and Piccadilly Cafeteria.

