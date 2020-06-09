OFF THE HOOK: Authentic Cajun quick-service restaurant coming to Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Thibodaux-based Cajun quick-service restaurant, Off The Hook, will be opening its fourth location in Gonzales June 24.
The company says its menu features all locally caught seafood including Gulf shrimp, po’boys, salads, wraps, and premium Angus beef burgers. Off The Hook also serves gumbo, etouffee, and other Cajun staples including homemade bread pudding.
The new Off The Hook restaurant in Gonzales will only open for drive-thru, delivery, and take-out June 24. The company says it plans to open its dining room sometime soon after initially opening for business.
Director of Operations Paxton Moreau says the company is excited to open up a new location in Ascension Parish despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t wait to share our idea of Real Cajun, Real Fast with the people of Gonzales, and we look to stand with the community during these trying times,”
Off The Hook’s first restaurant opened in Thibodaux in 2012. The company has since opened restaurants in Houma and Houston, Texas.
The Gonzales location is in the former Zaxby’s building at 437 N. Airline Highway (US 61), between the Chase Bank and Piccadilly Cafeteria.
