Ochsner marks more than 10 days in a row ventilator-free for COVID-19 patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Baton Rouge is celebrating today (June 9) because the hospital just marked 250 consecutive hours without a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
Hospital officials say while they are still treating some COVID-19 patients, the severity of the cases is not a critical as before.
“We are grateful to the community for taking all of the necessary precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and constant hand-washing,” stated Dr. Aldo Russo, regional medical director at Ochsner Baton Rouge. “This is a constant effort and we must continue with precautions.”
Ochsner officials say testing is key to stopping the spread of the virus. Recent findings indicate as much as 30% of people who are carriers with no symptoms are spreading the virus. Click here for a list of testing sites at Ochsner facilities across Louisiana. For questions about testing, call 1-855-668-3606.
“I hope that I’m wrong, but I fear we will see COVID-19 patients on the ventilators again,” said Dianne Teal, RN, chief nursing officer at Ochsner Baton Rouge. “That’s not an indicator that we have failed, but an illustration of the seriousness of the virus. We’ll continue to prepare and learn from our health system colleagues in New Orleans, who have been at the national forefront of fighting this pandemic.”
