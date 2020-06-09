Northshore businesses scramble to reopen after Cristobal flooding

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Floodwaters have receded, but the mess remains after many Northshore residents and business owners were inundated by Cristobal’s floodwaters. Several restaurants and bars have been hit multiple times in recent years and have learned how to reopen quickly. The water has gone down from Tropical Storm Cristobal and some Mandeville business owners run sprinklers with freshwater to minimize the impact of salt water as they fight to reopen.