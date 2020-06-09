New Orleans Police searching for missing 14 year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is searching for a missing teenager from Algiers.
Chanel Douglas, 14, was last seen June 8 in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive.
Douglas is described as standing 4’8” tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds, with long purple and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and green t-shirt with matching leggings.
Anyone with information on Douglas’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
