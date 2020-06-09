A look at who’s running for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish in 2020

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - We’re now getting a better look at who is running for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish in the fall.
Two people have officially said they’re vying to be the parish’s chief executive officer, so to speak. Those people are current mayor-president, Sharon Weston Broome, and Councilman Matt Watson. Councilwoman Tara Wicker may also throw her name in the hat.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé spoke with political analyst, Jim Engster, and will have more on the candidates so far tonight on 9News at 10.
