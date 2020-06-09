La. state treasurer urges governor to sign Main Street Recovery Program bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana state treasurer is pushing to get money to the state’s small businesses.
State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with several state business leaders Tuesday, June 9 to urge Governor John Bel Edwards to sign a bill that would free up $300 million for the Main Street Recovery Program bill.
“We estimate it could be up to 100,000 businesses in Louisiana that have received no funding from any government entity,” Schroder said.
The Louisiana Legislature created the program just before the deadline of the 2020 Regular Legislative Session. The federal aid would go to Louisiana owned businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
