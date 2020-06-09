Governor comments on passage of bill preventing insurance companies from raising rates on military members returning home

“One area where there was little disagreement this past legislative session was helping to make sure that members of the military were not charged higher auto insurance rates when they returned home from being deployed. I am proud to have signed this bill, which effectively ends the so-called ‘Patriot Penalty’ and guarantees that our military heroes are not charged higher auto insurance rates. I appreciate Senator Luneau for bringing forward this solution, and for the entire Louisiana legislature for supporting the members of our military. Auto insurance rates are too high in Louisiana and right now, auto insurance companies can still legally increase rates based on a person’s gender, credit score, and marital status. While these injustices remain, I am happy that we have at least crossed another – being deployed – off of the list," Edwards said.