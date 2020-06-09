FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, steamy Tues.; rain returning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cristobal continues to move further and further north. This morning, moving into southern Missouri (about 80 miles ESE of Springfield, MO), producing heavy rainfall.
Much closer to home, it is a very muggy June morning with early temperatures in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s on the way to high in the lower 90°s. Perhaps a few scattered primarily afternoon showers, 30% - 40% coverage.
Overnight, scattered showers possible that will continue into the morning, courtesy of a cool front. Expect a 50% coverage of rain during the morning hours Wednesday, clearing later in the day and not as humid – a high of 89°.
