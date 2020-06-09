FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front on the way will bring days with lower humidity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a serious case of the “muggies” throughout the day Tuesday. That was coupled with passing showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the day, along with daytime highs in the 90s for most WAFB neighborhoods. That stifling humidity made those afternoon 90s feel like 100° to 105°.
The rains will taper off Tuesday evening and into the night, but get ready for scattered showers and t-storms to return early Wednesday morning as a cool front slides through the region.
We use the term “cool” loosely, since afternoon temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s for the next several days, however, you will notice a nice drop in the humidity, especially Thursday and Friday. The drier (less humid) air will also allow morning temperatures to drop into the 60s for the next several days after Wednesday’s front. Indeed, the First Alert forecast calls for clearing skies Wednesday afternoon with a rain-free forecast that extends well into next week.
Just in case you were wondering, Cristobal is still listed as a tropical depression as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, even though it has moved all the way to Iowa. It looks like this persistent storm may hold together all the way to the Great Lakes. The good news is there are no other tropical systems for us to worry about at this time.
