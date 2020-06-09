FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front on the way will bring days with lower humidity

We use the term “cool” loosely, since afternoon temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s for the next several days, however, you will notice a nice drop in the humidity, especially Thursday and Friday. The drier (less humid) air will also allow morning temperatures to drop into the 60s for the next several days after Wednesday’s front. Indeed, the First Alert forecast calls for clearing skies Wednesday afternoon with a rain-free forecast that extends well into next week.