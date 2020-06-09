3 facing federal arson charges after string of fires in Baton Rouge; suspects allegedly motivated by protests against police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people from Baton Rouge are facing federal arson charges after a string of fires at businesses in the capital city.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday, June 9 that Terry Lemond Dorsey, 21, Kenyatta Sheire Huggins, 22, and Shamyrin Djhodi Johnson, 22, are all charged with conspiracy to maliciously damage or destroy by fire buildings used in interstate commerce.
The three were arrested previously on state arson charges, but are now facing federal charges as a result of multiple arson cases at four commercial properties in Baton Rouge.
The report from the DOJ says on May 31, the St. George Fire Department and Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to fires at the following locations:
- Tai Industries, Fieldstone Drive - May 31
- AutoZone Auto Parts Store, Airline Highway - June 1
- Tiger Tire Shop, Plank Road - June 1
- AAA Tire Shop, Airline Highway - June 1
Investigators determined all four fires were arson.
The DOJ goes on to say on June 4, Dorsey, Huggins, and Johnson reportedly admitted to planning to set the businesses on fire. They reportedly told investigators they had previously attended protests on Siegen Lane and that they were then motivated to commit arson as part of the protest activities related to police behavior.
